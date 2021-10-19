Koalas will receive a single dose of the vaccine and be microchipped before they are released. Photo: AFP
Australia’s koalas to get chlamydia vaccine as STD spreads through the wild
- The disease is estimated to have infected more than half of some koala populations, and is one of many reasons contributing to the animal’s decline
- Just like humans, chlamydia is curable for koalas but if left untreated, it can cause serious and permanent damage to reproductive systems
Topic | Australia
