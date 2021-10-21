This screenshot of a video call shows Malaysian entrepreneur Nur Sajat speaking from an undisclosed location in Australia, where she is seeking asylum after fleeing her Muslim-majority home country. Photo: AFP
‘Australia chose me’: Malaysian transgender tycoon Nur Sajat confirms asylum
- The cosmetics entrepreneur said she is feeling ‘safe, happy and free’ in Australia, and is in coronavirus quarantine in Sydney
- She said she will not return to Malaysia, where she was charged after attending a Muslim religious event dressed in women’s clothes
