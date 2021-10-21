The Royal Arcade shopping precinct in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Melbourne prepares to exit world’s longest lockdown as vaccinations rise
- Officials had promised to lift the 262-day lockdown once double vaccination for people aged above 16 exceeded 70 per cent in Victoria
- Pubs and cafes can have 20 fully jabbed patrons indoors, while hairdressers can allow entry for five customers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Royal Arcade shopping precinct in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE