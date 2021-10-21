Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the country has no intention of interfering in the operations of other nations, and will continue to maintain close ties to ensure the region remains secure and prosperous. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia, Britain defend Aukus nuclear submarine deal at FPDA meeting, say fears ‘overhyped’
- Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Aukus is ‘not a defence alliance or a security pact’ and will complement its partnerships in the region
- He spoke after a meeting of the Five Powers Defence Arrangement involving Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Britain
Topic | Aukus alliance
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the country has no intention of interfering in the operations of other nations, and will continue to maintain close ties to ensure the region remains secure and prosperous. Photo: EPA-EFE