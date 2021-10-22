People celebrate in a bar in Melbourne on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New Zealand sets 90 per cent vaccine target to end lockdown; Melbourne reopens with cheers
- Once the target is reached, the government will begin to ease restrictions and introduce a new traffic-light system to gauge the level of risk in each region
- Residents flocked to pubs, restaurants and hair salons as Melbourne emerged from the world’s longest lockdown
