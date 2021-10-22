People take pictures in front of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters People take pictures in front of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters
People take pictures in front of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia to start quarantine-free travel bubble with Singapore soon, Scott Morrison says

  • The Australian PM said the arrangement could be rolled out ‘within the next week’
  • It will first be focused on allowing vaccinated students and business visitors to travel freely between the two countries

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Today Online

Updated: 12:36pm, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People take pictures in front of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters People take pictures in front of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters
People take pictures in front of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE