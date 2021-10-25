The ‘Truth Warriors’ website, which says it is made up of a local community in Singapore, made claims about Covid-19 vaccines and anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore uses fake news law against anti-vaxxers; New Zealand spike brings second-worst day of cases
- Singapore’s Health Ministry issued a correction order to website ‘Truth Warriors’ over claims that Covid-19 vaccines are not effective
- Elsewhere, Japan lifted alcohol curbs amid resurgence worries, and Australia is looking to booster shots as antivirus curbs ease
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The ‘Truth Warriors’ website, which says it is made up of a local community in Singapore, made claims about Covid-19 vaccines and anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin. Photo: Bloomberg