Telstra said it would hold 100 per cent of the equity in Digicel Pacific. Photo: AFP
Australia’s Telstra buys telecoms firm Digicel Pacific for US$1.6 billion to fend off China
- Telstra said it would contribute US$270 million to the government-supported deal and hold 100 per cent of the equity in Digicel Pacific
- Analysts said Australia’s main concern about Chinese ownership of Digicel was how heavily Pacific economies would come to rely on 5G networks
Topic | Australia
