Signage is seen at Sydney International Airport on October 15. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens
- After nearly 600 days under some of the world’s toughest border restrictions, fully vaccinated citizens will no longer need permission to leave the country
- Travel restrictions are also set to ease for skilled workers and international students by year’s end
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Signage is seen at Sydney International Airport on October 15. Photo: DPA