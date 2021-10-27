Signage is seen at Sydney International Airport on October 15. Photo: DPA Signage is seen at Sydney International Airport on October 15. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens

  • After nearly 600 days under some of the world’s toughest border restrictions, fully vaccinated citizens will no longer need permission to leave the country
  • Travel restrictions are also set to ease for skilled workers and international students by year’s end

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:37am, 27 Oct, 2021

