Young calves wait to have their gas emissions monitored at the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre in Palmerston North. Photo: AFP
New Zealand scientists work on methane ‘vaccine’ to reduce cow flatulence, livestock emissions

  • Researchers at the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre say they are ‘tantalisingly close’ to an injection that reduces methane in the gut
  • Such a vaccine would have an immediate impact on global greenhouse gas emissions if administered across some of the estimated 1.5 billion cows worldwide

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in New Zealand

Updated: 11:11am, 27 Oct, 2021

