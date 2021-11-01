A couple, Matthew and Anthea Whitehead, are reunited at Sydney Airport on Monday after Covid-19 border restrictions were eased and fully vaccinated Australians allowed to travel home without quarantine. Photo: Reuters A couple, Matthew and Anthea Whitehead, are reunited at Sydney Airport on Monday after Covid-19 border restrictions were eased and fully vaccinated Australians allowed to travel home without quarantine. Photo: Reuters
A couple, Matthew and Anthea Whitehead, are reunited at Sydney Airport on Monday after Covid-19 border restrictions were eased and fully vaccinated Australians allowed to travel home without quarantine. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: tears, hugs at Sydney, Melbourne airports as Australia’s border reopens after 20 months

  • Australia introduced some of the world’s toughest border restrictions on March 20 last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was ‘ready for take-off’, with the country betting that vaccination rates are high enough to mitigate the danger

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:30pm, 1 Nov, 2021

