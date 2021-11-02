A Tongan nurse preparing a shot of Pfizer vaccine inside Queen Salote Memorial Hall in Nuku'alofa in October. Photo: Matangi Tonga via AFP
Tonga enters lockdown after first coronavirus case recorded
- The Pacific nation ended its run as one of the last Covid-19 free places in the world after a man who arrived on a flight from New Zealand tested positive
- Restrictions will be in place on the main island of Tongatapu for a week, says Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
