A handout photo from the Western Australian Police Force shows Cleo Smith, 4, who disappeared from her family's tent during the early hours of October 16, sparking an extensive air, sea and ground search. Photo: AFP
Australian girl Cleo Smith, 4, found alive 18 days after being abducted from campsite
- Western Australia police said she was discovered alone in a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, and a man has been detained for questioning
- Her disappearance prompted an extensive air, sea and ground search that drew widespread attention, with many sharing their joy after she was found
Topic | Australia
A handout photo from the Western Australian Police Force shows Cleo Smith, 4, who disappeared from her family's tent during the early hours of October 16, sparking an extensive air, sea and ground search. Photo: AFP