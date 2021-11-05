Reef fish swim above recovering coral colonies on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef can survive if global warming limited to 1.5 degrees, study finds
- An Australian study found most of the World Heritage-listed reef has experienced bleaching, which is a stress response by overheated corals
- But corals can adapt and even thrive if global warming is kept to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as discussed at the COP26 United Nations climate conference
