An Australian man shops at a market. Western Australia’s sparsely populated north has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Western Australia to maintain restrictions until next year, as other states reopen
- Western Australia, which has remained largely free of Covid-19, is holding out on reopening, setting a 90 per cent vaccination target
- Meanwhile, Victoria state removed entry restrictions to citizens of neighbouring New South Wales, allowing travel ahead of Christmas period
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
