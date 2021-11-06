New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to a reporter in Wellington on Thursday. Photo: AFP New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to a reporter in Wellington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says trade won’t trump China rights concerns

  • Her government has been accused of going easy on Beijing, with some commentators labelling Wellington a ‘weak link’ in the US-led Five Eyes alliance
  • Unlike Australia, which China has hit with sanctions over its outspoken stance on issues like Hong Kong and Xinjiang, New Zealand has not faced retaliation

Topic |   China-New Zealand relations
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:30am, 6 Nov, 2021

