New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to a reporter in Wellington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says trade won’t trump China rights concerns
- Her government has been accused of going easy on Beijing, with some commentators labelling Wellington a ‘weak link’ in the US-led Five Eyes alliance
- Unlike Australia, which China has hit with sanctions over its outspoken stance on issues like Hong Kong and Xinjiang, New Zealand has not faced retaliation
Topic | China-New Zealand relations
