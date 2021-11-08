The man got off the log ship Paovosa Wisdom in Turanganui-a-Kiwa/Poverty Bay on Monday night. Photo: Gisborne Herald/NZ Herald
Myanmar seaman who jumped off ship to seek asylum in New Zealand ‘lucky to be alive’
- Min Naing spent 23 hours floating off the east coast of New Zealand before rescuers found him
- He is undergoing procedures to be considered for asylum, which could take six to 12 months
