The crocodile attack occurred at a remote riverbank in Australia’s far-northern Cape York Peninsula. Photo: AFP
Australian man fights off crocodile by stabbing it in the head with pocket knife
- The 60-year-old was dragged into a river by the crocodile when he was fishing in the country’s far-northern Cape York Peninsula
- An official said the man, who remains in a stable condition in hospital, won’t ‘forget the harrowing experience in a long time’
Topic | Australia
