Australian man fights off crocodile by stabbing it in the head with pocket knife

  • The 60-year-old was dragged into a river by the crocodile when he was fishing in the country’s far-northern Cape York Peninsula
  • An official said the man, who remains in a stable condition in hospital, won’t ‘forget the harrowing experience in a long time’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:51pm, 10 Nov, 2021

The crocodile attack occurred at a remote riverbank in Australia’s far-northern Cape York Peninsula. Photo: AFP
