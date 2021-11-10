During a livestream to the nation New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern faced a situation familiar to parents worldwide. Photo: AFP
New Zealand PM live-streaming to nation about Covid-19 when a little voice says: Mummy?
- ‘You’re meant to be in bed!’ says Jacinda Ardern; her three-year-old says ‘no’
- Leader apologises to viewers, laughs off incident as a ‘bedtime fail’
Topic | New Zealand
