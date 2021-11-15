Anti-vaccine protesters perform a haka in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Maori tribe tells New Zealand anti-vaxxers to stop using haka at protests
- The Ngati Toa tribe condemned the use of the Ka Mate haka to push and promote anti-Covid-19 vaccination messages
- The ritual is firmly entrenched in New Zealand culture and is often used at significant social events such as weddings or funerals
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
