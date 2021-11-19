An Australian Collins class submarine (front) and the UK nuclear-powered attack submarine HMS Astute (rear) are seen at HMAS Stirling Royal Australian Navy base in Perth in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s envoy likens Australia to ‘sabre wielder’ over Aukus submarine deal
- ‘Who are you going to attack?’ asks acting ambassador Wang Xining, saying the move jeopardises the country’s ‘peace-loving’ reputation
- In a newspaper interview, he urged Australian politicians to ‘refrain from doing anything that is destructive’ to the relationship between their countries
Topic | Australia
An Australian Collins class submarine (front) and the UK nuclear-powered attack submarine HMS Astute (rear) are seen at HMAS Stirling Royal Australian Navy base in Perth in October. Photo: EPA-EFE