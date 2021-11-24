A fireman walks past a burning hardware store in Honiarain, Solomon Islands. Photo: Stewart K via Reuters
Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare faces calls to resign over China diplomatic ties
- The protest began peacefully, but schools and businesses were shut by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter parliament demanding PM Manasseh Sogavare step down
- Protesters were angry about lack of promised development and the Solomons government’s 2019 decision to cut ties with Taiwan and establish a formal relationship with China
Topic | Pacific nations
