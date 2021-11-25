Artists perform with a sign of the 2022 Winter Olympics at an event in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Australia ponders diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

  • Politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties have urged the federal government to shun the February event, a report said
  • A diplomatic boycott would involve not sending a delegation of officials, but allowing athletes to participate

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:07am, 25 Nov, 2021

