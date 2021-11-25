Protesters gather outside the parliament building in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Wednesday. Photo: Georgina Kekea via Reuters
Fresh unrest, looting in Solomon Islands as rioters target businesses in Chinatown
- Protesters who had demanded PM Sogavare’s resignation defied a lockdown and again took to the streets targeting businesses in the capital Honiara’s Chinatown
- He said those involved in the unrest ‘will be taken to justice and they will face the full brunt of law’
Topic | Pacific nations
Protesters gather outside the parliament building in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Wednesday. Photo: Georgina Kekea via Reuters