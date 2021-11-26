The Australian troops were sent to the Solomon Islands to help after demonstrators defied a lockdown and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Photo: Australian Department of Defence via AP
Australia peacekeepers secure Solomon Islands’ airport and port after days of violent protests
- The troops will help with efforts to restore order after anti-government protesters torched buildings and targeted Chinese-owned businesses in Honiara
- Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said his decision to embrace Beijing, which sparked the violence, was ‘unfortunately influenced by other powers’
Topic | Pacific nations
The Australian troops were sent to the Solomon Islands to help after demonstrators defied a lockdown and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Photo: Australian Department of Defence via AP