A person is tested at a Covid-19 clinic in Kathrine, Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia investigates new Covid-19 variant found in South Africa
- Health Minister Greg Hunt warned Australia may close its borders to travellers from the African nation if risks from the new strain rise
- The WHO said it would take ‘a few weeks’ to understand the impact of the new variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A person is tested at a Covid-19 clinic in Kathrine, Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: EPA-EFE