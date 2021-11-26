A person is tested at a Covid-19 clinic in Kathrine, Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia investigates new Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

  • Health Minister Greg Hunt warned Australia may close its borders to travellers from the African nation if risks from the new strain rise
  • The WHO said it would take ‘a few weeks’ to understand the impact of the new variant

Reuters
Updated: 12:46pm, 26 Nov, 2021

