Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia says disconnect between China’s peace push and ‘alarming’ actions as spy ship sails off its coast

  • Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Beijing’s militarisation of the South China Sea and aggression towards Taiwan show China’s actions being at odds with its rhetoric
  • The remarks came as Canberra confirmed it had monitored a Chinese intelligence ship sailing in August inside the country’s EEZ

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:31pm, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE