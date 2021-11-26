Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia says disconnect between China’s peace push and ‘alarming’ actions as spy ship sails off its coast
- Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Beijing’s militarisation of the South China Sea and aggression towards Taiwan show China’s actions being at odds with its rhetoric
- The remarks came as Canberra confirmed it had monitored a Chinese intelligence ship sailing in August inside the country’s EEZ
Topic | Australia
