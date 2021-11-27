A plane prepares to land as villagers look on in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Omicron variant fears prompt Australia, the Philippines to impose new travel curbs
- The restrictions are similar to those brought in by Singapore, Hong Kong and elsewhere after the discovery of the new variant triggered global alarm on Friday
- Scientists around the world are racing to determine how the new Omicron variant is likely to behave in people who have been vaccinated or previously infected.
