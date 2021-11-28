Australia’s government has been looking at holding platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, responsible for defamatory material published on their sites. Photo: Reuters
Australia to force social media platforms to unmask ‘bigots, trolls’ with new law, says PM
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the ‘online world should not be a wild west’ filled with ‘bots and bigots and trolls’
- New legislation will introduce a complaints mechanism so that people who think they are being defamed, bullied or attacked can get material taken down, he said
