People attend a protest against Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates in Sydney earlier this month. Photo: AFP
People attend a protest against Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates in Sydney earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia on alert for Omicron after positive tests; Singapore watching variant ‘very closely’

  • ‘Urgent genomic sequencing’ was under way in New South Wales to determine if two arrivals from southern Africa who tested positive had the Omicron variant
  • Elsewhere, New Zealand imposed new restrictions on travellers from nine southern African nations, while Thailand prepares to reopen bars and pubs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:57pm, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People attend a protest against Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates in Sydney earlier this month. Photo: AFP
People attend a protest against Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates in Sydney earlier this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE