Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare vows to stay in power after riots. Photo: Robert Taupongi / AFP
Solomon Islands PM defies calls to resign, says riots orchestrated to topple him

  • Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare blamed the three-day violence on a few people with “evil intention” wanting to remove him
  • He has claimed that foreign powers opposed to his 2019 decision to switch the Solomons’ diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China are behind the disturbances

Agence France-Presse in Honiara

Updated: 10:49pm, 28 Nov, 2021

