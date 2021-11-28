Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare vows to stay in power after riots. Photo: Robert Taupongi / AFP
Solomon Islands PM defies calls to resign, says riots orchestrated to topple him
- Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare blamed the three-day violence on a few people with “evil intention” wanting to remove him
- He has claimed that foreign powers opposed to his 2019 decision to switch the Solomons’ diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China are behind the disturbances
