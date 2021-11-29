Australian soldiers and police patrol the streets in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Photo: AP
Solomon Islands: Malaita province unhappy over presence of Australian troops, as Fiji joins peacekeeping efforts
- An aide to the premier of Malaita province – the source of protesters of last week’s riots – says the presence of Australian troops sends a ‘strong moral boost to PM Sogavare’, who in 2019 chose to recognise China instead of Taiwan
- Meanwhile, the Red Cross says food is becoming scarce in the crisis-hit nation and that the Chinese community is keeping a low profile after being targeted
