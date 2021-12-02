Tom Udall, the new US ambassador to New Zealand at his residence in Wellington. Photo: AP
Tom Udall, the new US ambassador to New Zealand at his residence in Wellington. Photo: AP
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

US envoy to New Zealand Tom Udall wants to find ways to cooperate with China

  • The 73-year-old diplomat said the US-China relationship was complex because the two countries disagree over human rights issues and compete economically
  • Udall also said he was eager to work with New Zealand on climate change and renewable energy issues

Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:29pm, 2 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tom Udall, the new US ambassador to New Zealand at his residence in Wellington. Photo: AP
Tom Udall, the new US ambassador to New Zealand at his residence in Wellington. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE