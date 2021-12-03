After 107 days, Auckland is now free from strict Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Australia reports first local Omicron case; Auckland exits lockdown after 107 days
- Infection in a Sydney school student raises the possibility that the new variant may already be spreading more widely in the community
- Cafes, bars and restaurants in New Zealand’s largest city opened their doors on Friday to vaccinated guests
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
