An employee fixes the logo for the 2022 Winter Olympics before an event in Beijing in September. Photo: AP
Australia will not send officials to Beijing Olympics, joining US diplomatic boycott
- The move comes amid ‘disagreement’ with China over various issues, including Australia’s foreign interference laws
- The decision, which stopped short of preventing athletes from attending, comes a day after a similar announcement by the US
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
