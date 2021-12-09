A man smokes a cigarette as he holds the steering wheel. New Zealand’s proposed legislation to curb smoking has been described as a ‘game-changer’. Photo: DPA
New Zealand seeks to ban cigarette sales to people born after 2008 to create smoke-free generation
- The new legislation will lift the smoking age every year, meaning those under 14 when it comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco
- New Zealand had increased taxes on tobacco to discourage the habit, but this drew criticism for punishing low-income smokers
Topic | New Zealand
A man smokes a cigarette as he holds the steering wheel. New Zealand’s proposed legislation to curb smoking has been described as a ‘game-changer’. Photo: DPA