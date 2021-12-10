A US Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is seen at the 2021 Dubai Airshow. Australia is looking at buying 40 of the helicopters amid concerns about its MRH90 Taipan fleet. Photo: AFP
Australia plans to ditch European Taipan helicopters for US Black Hawks, months after Aukus pact
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia is improving its defence capabilities and the Airbus Taipans ‘weren’t meeting their marks’
- This comes less than three months after Australia cancelled a deal to buy French submarines in a switch that deeply angered Paris
Topic | Australia
A US Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is seen at the 2021 Dubai Airshow. Australia is looking at buying 40 of the helicopters amid concerns about its MRH90 Taipan fleet. Photo: AFP