Coronavirus: New Zealand man gets 10 vaccine shots in one day; Singapore approves jabs for children aged 5 to 11
- It is thought the man was paid to receive the jabs on behalf of others. In New Zealand people do not have to show identification when getting vaccinated
- Elsewhere, Vietnam is set to resume international flights and Australia’s treasurer urged a further loosening of restrictions – despite a surge in cases
In New Zealand people do not have to show identification when receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: NZME