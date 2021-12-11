In New Zealand people do not have to show identification when receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: NZME
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand man gets 10 vaccine shots in one day; Singapore approves jabs for children aged 5 to 11

  • It is thought the man was paid to receive the jabs on behalf of others. In New Zealand people do not have to show identification when getting vaccinated
  • Elsewhere, Vietnam is set to resume international flights and Australia’s treasurer urged a further loosening of restrictions – despite a surge in cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 1:54pm, 11 Dec, 2021

