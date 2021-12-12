Voting ballots pictured after a referendum vote in New Caledonia. Voters in the French island territory chose overwhelmingly to stay part of France, in a referendum boycotted by pro-independence forces and closely watched around the South Pacific. Photo: AP
New Caledonia voters reject independence from France; president Macron says France “more beautiful” when Pacific islands included
- Referendum boycotted by pro-independence forces, who wanted delay in vote because of pandemic; overall turnout just 41 per cent
- Important as France aims to cement presence in Indo-Pacific region after losing major submarine contract to a partnership between Australia, US, UK, and China’s influence grows
