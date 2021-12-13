Smoke rises from burning buildings during a protest in Honiara, Solomon Islands. File photo: AP
US envoy to Solomon Islands warns of aid that benefits ‘one bank account’

  • Erin McKee’s comments came after the country was beset with riots last month blamed in part on discontent with China
  • Solomons PM Sogavare was accused by the opposition leader of using money from a government fund that comes from Beijing to prop up his political strength

Updated: 1:55pm, 13 Dec, 2021

