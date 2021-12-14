Two Australian Collins class submarines at HMAS Stirling Royal Australian Navy base in Perth. The country will develop nuclear-powered submarines in their place. Photo: EPA-EFE
Aukus: Australia’s nuclear submarine plan carries ‘enormous’ risks, report finds
- The Australian Strategic Policy Institute warned that the bid to develop the submarines is the ‘most complex’ project the country has embarked upon
- While it will help deter aggression from China or elsewhere, it will cost more than US$80 billion and take at least two decades, the report said
Topic | Australia
