Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at the Doherty Institute in Melbourne on Tuesday. The Moderna pharmaceutical company plans to open a vaccine production facility in Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia pushes ahead with reopening plans, as NSW cases jump 50 per cent in a day

  • ‘We have decided as a country to live with this virus,’ said PM Scott Morrison, even as cases in New South Wales rose to 804, its highest total in two months
  • Most public mask-wearing requirements will be dropped from Wednesday and borders will open to vaccinated skilled migrants and students

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:00pm, 14 Dec, 2021

