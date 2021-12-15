Voters from outer islands queue up to enter their designated polling place during Tonga’s general election on November 18. Photo: AFP
Voters from outer islands queue up to enter their designated polling place during Tonga’s general election on November 18. Photo: AFP
Tonga appoints Siaosi Sovaleni as prime minister, nearly a month after election

  • The Oxford-educated PM defeated his only rival, Aisake Eke, in a secret parliamentary ballot to lead the Pacific nation of 106,000
  • Ahead of the November 18 election, King Tupou VI highlighted the country’s challenges including drug abuse, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:32pm, 15 Dec, 2021

