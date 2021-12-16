Australia and Japan are among the closest US allies, with US ambassadors historically enjoying warm welcomes. In Australia, much like in Japan, Kennedy will seek to bolster US relationships as tensions rise sharply with a growing China.

Biden in September announced a new three-way alliance with Australia and Britain, dubbed Aukus, in which Australia is on track to obtain US nuclear-powered submarines, seen as a clear signal as Beijing asserts itself in the region.

Kennedy, just a week into the job in Tokyo, won praise from the Japanese establishment by issuing a stern rebuke to Beijing for declaring an air zone in the East China Sea that covered Japanese-administered islands. She also won a following in the public by immediately heading to northern areas ravaged by the 2011 tsunami.

The former first daughter, 64, had brushed aside decades of calls within her Democratic Party to run for office, preferring a quieter life that included writing about civil liberties and working at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. But she shot back into prominence as a forceful advocate for Obama during the 2008 election, describing him as an inspirational figure that reminded her of her father.

After leaving Japan, Kennedy said that her famous name helped her in building connections in Japan. “I had an outpouring of public curiosity and goodwill from the normally reserved Japanese people,” she said in a 2018 appearance at Harvard University.

Former US ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy receives the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun from Japanese Consul General Kanji Yamanouchi, at the Japanese consulate General in New York on December 8. Photo: Kyodo

“That confirmed my hunch that my gender and my name would allow me to connect with them in ways that for other ambassadors would have taken longer,” she said. “I realised that in that male-dominated society, half the population had never felt there was an ambassador for them.”

After leaving Tokyo following Donald Trump’s election, Kennedy served for three years on the board of Boeing, the air giant that is heavily invested in Japan.

The US ambassador position remains open not only in Australia but in Japan, where Biden’s choice, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, has faced opposition in part due to his record on police violence.

US President Joe Biden has nominated Michelle Kwan to be US ambassador to Belize, the biggest diplomatic role yet for the figure skating legend. Photo: AFP

Biden has nominated a number of high-profile ambassadors including former senator Jeff Flake for Turkey and Michelle Kwan for Belize – the biggest diplomatic role yet for the figure skating legend, who has previously has served primarily in public diplomacy rather than policy roles.

“I am honoured to be nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Belize, and if confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country,” Kwan wrote on Twitter after the White House announced her nomination, which needs Senate confirmation.

From 1995 to 2005, Kwan won an unprecedented 43 titles, including world women’s crowns in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2003. She took the silver medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

The 41-year-old began to take on public diplomacy roles under former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, serving in an unpaid role promoting the United States overseas.

Kwan focused efforts on building people-to-people relations between the United States and China. She later worked on the presidential campaigns both of Hillary Clinton and Biden.

The AAPI Victory Alliance, which promotes Asian-American and Pacific Islander political efforts, hailed Kwan as an “exemplary leader”.

“Since the beginning of her Olympic career, Michelle has demonstrated a profound commitment to the United States of America, the AAPI community and furthering peaceful international relations,” said its executive director, Varun Nikore.

