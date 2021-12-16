Emergency services are seen at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, after a jumping castle was blown into the air. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bouncy castle accident in Australia kills four children
- Four children are in a critical condition after a gust of wind blew the bouncy castle into the air, with the children falling from a height of about 10 metres
- They were at a primary school party in Tasmania celebrating the last week of classes before the Christmas break
Topic | Australia
Emergency services are seen at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, after a jumping castle was blown into the air. Photo: EPA-EFE