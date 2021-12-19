Health care workers administer Covid-19 tests at a drive-through testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia ‘not likely’ to enter Christmas lockdown, despite surge in cases
- New South Wales reported a record 2,566 cases but Health Minister Greg Hunt said the high vaccination rate means Australia is well prepared
- While officials are reportedly under pressure to reintroduce mask mandates, state premier Dominic Perrottet said the state will not reimpose curbs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health care workers administer Covid-19 tests at a drive-through testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Photo: EPA-EFE