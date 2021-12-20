Anti-vaccine protesters hold a rally in New Zealand. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: New Zealand says man’s death probably due to vaccination
- The 26-year-old died from the heart condition myocarditis that was likely caused by the Pfizer vaccine, an independent safety monitoring board said
- Elsewhere, Thailand is considering reinstating mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
