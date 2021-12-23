Thai customs officials show drugs hidden in boxing punch bags bound for Australia. Photo: Reuters
Thailand seizes US$30 million of crystal meth hidden in punch bags bound for Australia
- More than 193kg (425lbs) of the drug was hidden among Thai-made training equipment, which aroused suspicion because it is not in high demand in Australia
- Australia consumes around 11 tons of methamphetamine per year, so there’s a market for it, said customs officer
