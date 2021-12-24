Travellers wait in line for Covid-19 screening outside the departures terminal at Sydney International Airport. At least 80 flights were cancelled on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia cuts booster intervals as Omicron causes Christmas travel chaos
- From January, Australia will offer booster shots four months after people had their second Covid-19 vaccine shot, and that will later be cut to three months
- The country reported a record 9,100 new cases, as airlines cancelled flights due to frontline staff being forced to isolate after possible exposure to the virus
