Travellers wait in line for Covid-19 screening outside the departures terminal at Sydney International Airport. At least 80 flights were cancelled on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Travellers wait in line for Covid-19 screening outside the departures terminal at Sydney International Airport. At least 80 flights were cancelled on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia cuts booster intervals as Omicron causes Christmas travel chaos

  • From January, Australia will offer booster shots four months after people had their second Covid-19 vaccine shot, and that will later be cut to three months
  • The country reported a record 9,100 new cases, as airlines cancelled flights due to frontline staff being forced to isolate after possible exposure to the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:34pm, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers wait in line for Covid-19 screening outside the departures terminal at Sydney International Airport. At least 80 flights were cancelled on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Travellers wait in line for Covid-19 screening outside the departures terminal at Sydney International Airport. At least 80 flights were cancelled on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE