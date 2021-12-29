People queue for Covid-19 tests in Sydney on Tuesday. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Coronavirus: hospitalisations surge in Australia; New Delhi closes cinemas, schools, gyms
- Most of Australia has shifted toward living with the virus, relying on vaccines and medical treatments – amid warnings about the strain on its health system
- The Indian capital’s restrictions also include a night curfew from 10pm to 5am, and 50 per cent occupancy in bars, restaurants and all public transport
